Obituary and funeral service: Darren Mark Joyner, 56, of Monroe

Darren Mark Joyner, age 56 of Monroe, Georgia, unexpectantly passed away on August 5, 2021 after 20+ years of fervently battling heart disease. He was born in Clearwater, Florida on July 10, 1965 to the late Lawson Ellis Joyner and Betty Jean Hobby Joyner. Early in life, his family moved to Gwinnett County where he spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Lawrenceville. Darren attended Central Gwinnett High School through 1983, and then later attended Georgia State University. As an exceptionally self-motivated and hardworking individual, he later went on to become a self-taught computer programmer. After a 30 year, highly successful career as an Information Technology professional, he was finally able to stop working to enjoy personal pursuits.

Darren was a selfless, dedicated family man known for his integrity, fun-loving sense of humor, and his happy-go-lucky personality. He and his wife were happily married for 35 years and raised two fine sons. Together they all enjoyed spending time with their extended family making many happy memories for all involved. Darren genuinely accepted people for who they were, not for who they should be and made family and friends alike feel loved and welcomed. In addition, he was passionate about music, automobiles, and nature. He was a drummer, volunteered at church for the worship team, and amused himself with countless hours of listening to upbeat songs. For a short season in life, Darren’s dream of auto racing was fulfilled at Lanier Raceway. Many carefree days were spent camping, swimming, volunteering with Cub Scouts, traveling to parks, cooking out, doing yard work, visiting North Georgia’s mountains, and taking up time with numerous pets. Darren relished life and considered it a gift from God.

Darren is survived by his wife, April Dawn Johnson Joyner; sons, Blake Joyner and Caleb Joyner; mother, Betty Jean Joyner; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Alicia Joyner; sister, Jennifer Payne; nephews, Joseph Waldroup, Dalton Waldroup, Colby Waldroup, Alex Joyner, Evan Joyner; nieces, Ashley Payne and Haley Payne; great nephew, Eli Joyner; great nieces, Andrea Waldroup and Rylee Waldroup; father-in-law, Joe E. Johnson; sister-in-law, Joelle Johnson Ehrmentrout, and soon to be daughter-in-law, Jessica Stamey.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 14th at The Praise Center in Monroe at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Russell Davis officiating. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be the following day on Sunday, August 15th at Union Memory Gardens in Blairsville at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Rayburn Wilson officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.