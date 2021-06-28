Obituary and funeral service: Darrin Edmondson, 55, of Monroe

Darrin Edmondson, age 55 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Lee Peters will officiate. Interment will be at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Darrin was a Truck Driver for Harrison Poultry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Faye (Guthrie) Edmondson and brothers, Jackie and Johnny Edmondson; Darrin is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Edmondson of Monroe; step-daughter & son-in-law, Tabitha (Eric) Mann of Good Hope and his grandchildren, Chance and Nevaeh; father & stepmother, Jimmy (Connie) Edmondson of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Rick (Heather) Edmondson of Loganville; sister, Sandra Sims of Loganville; sister & brother-in-law, Tammy (Kevin) Wright of Covington; sister & brother-in-law, Vickie (Frank) Welch of Loganville; mother-in-law, Shirley Smith of Clifton Forge, VA and many loving nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM till 3:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.