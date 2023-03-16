Obituary and funeral service: David Douglas Willoughby, 81, of Monroe

David Douglas Willoughby of Monroe passed away on March 11, 2023 at the age of 81. Dave was born on April 5, 1941 in Jacksboro, Tennessee to the late Nancy Williamson Willoughby and the late Douglas Willoughby. Mr. Willoughby was preceded in death by his son, David Douglas Willoughby, II.

Surviving members of the family are, his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Day Willoughby; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Jim Ellis; nephews, Brian and Brandon Ellis.

Dave had a successful career in Commercial Landscaping Maintenance followed by Lawn Spraying services. He was business all the way in his work.

Dave was a family man. He enjoyed hunting on the farm with family and using his tractor to make food plots for wildlife. His philosophy was if you take something away, put something back. He also hosted numerous dove hunts which included lunch on the farm.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory. A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm also at Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory.

