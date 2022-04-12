Obituary and funeral Service: David Kobos, 58, of Monroe

David Kobos, age 58, of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Casimir & Theresa (Kaczka) Kobos. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kobos of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Matt Lastinger; son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Alexis Kobos; grandson, Barrett Kobos; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Cindy Kobos, Duane and Billie Kobos, Roger and Karyn Kobos.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.