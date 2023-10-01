Obituary and funeral service: David R. King, 73, of Loganville

David R. King, Sr., age 73 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Monday, October 2, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM in the Loganville Chapel with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM at Georgia Memorial Park, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Carl R. and Lucile (Burch) King; and brother, Jesse King. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen King of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, David R. and Laura King, Jr. of Adairsville; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Tim Montgomery of McDonough and Doreen and Billy Toler of Cumming; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Lola King of Rossville; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ruth Crow and Kirk Wintersteen of Cumming; grandchildren, Courtney and Dennis McKnight, Jesse King, Alexis Montgomery, Landon Montgomery, and Christopher Hrehor; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

