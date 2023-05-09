Obituary and funeral service: David ‘Shorty’ Mathis, 85, of Good Hope, formerly of Suwanee

David (Shorty) Mathis, age 85 of Good Hope, GA, formerly of Suwanee, GA passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Epperson and Rev. Allen Whitley will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

Shorty retired from Red Rose Feed Mill in Chamblee and Peachtree Doors in Gainesville. David was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Mary Eliza (Bennett) Mathis; wife, Evelyn (Snowdell) Mathis; son Earl Thomas Mathis; daughter, Evelyn Marie Etchison. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Wilkerson Mathis of Good Hope, GA; children, Brenda Gail Holbrook of Winder, GA, David Jackson (Shirley) Mathis of Good Hope, GA, Ricky Jo (Linda) Mathis of Milledgeville, GA, George Thomas Mathis of Good Hope, GA, Barbara Sue (Verlyn) Criswell of Good Hope, GA; a multitude of grand-children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Marie (Ricky) Sexton of Winder, GA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.