Obituary and funeral service: David Sims, 79, of Monroe

David Sims, age 79 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.

David was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Universal Rundle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Lynne (Head) Sims; parents, Lee Albert & Gladys May (Rowe) Sims; brother, Randy Sims; sisters, Nancy Ann Blackmon and Shirley Faye Collins. David is survived by his son, Michael Shane Sims of Monroe; daughter, Sherry Renae Sims of Monroe; granddaughter, Megan Sims Whitmore & husband D.J. Whitmore of Bethlehem; 1 great granddaughter, Reagan Renee Whitmore; brother & sister-in-law, Jimmy & Jeanne Sims of Monroe.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM – 8 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.