Obituary and funeral service: DeAndre Arnold, 43, of Carrollton

DeAndre Arnold, age 43 of Carrollton, passed away September 30, 2021 due to complications with COVID-19.

He was born July 10, 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of Andre Weaver and Linda Arnold. He graduated from Grady High School and attended Georgia Tech prior to beginning his managerial career at Zaxby’s. DeAndre also had his own personal businesses including Iwannago travel. He loved traveling and going on cruises. He never met a stranger and has made many friends all over the world. Anytime he would meet new people they became instant lifelong friends. He was able to remember details about people as soon as he met them. His smile would light up a room when he entered and his voice was like an angel when he sang. He had a fun personality and had jokes for days and a laugh that was very contagious. He enjoyed making people laugh. He was a Georgia Tech fan despite his fiancé’s love of UGA, and enjoyed basketball. DeAndre loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He will be missed by all that have had the pleasure of meeting and knowing him. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, fiancé’ Jana Thurman of Carrollton; Jana’s children, Carter Thurman and Harrison Thurman; sister, Ikeisha Arnold-Brown and her husband, Kenyatta; nieces, Wykeiria Arnold and Jasionna Arnold; and nephew, Jakeivious Arnold.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM from The Pavilion at Oak Mountain with Pastor Jim Fletcher and Pastor Keith Horsley officiating. Eulogists will be Greg Watson, Russell Vaughan, and Kenny Smiley. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Watson, Russell Vaughan, Kenny Smiley, Kevin Koehler, James Major, EJ Miss, and Glen Holland. In keeping with DeAndre’s wishes, his body has been cremated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Tanner’ s ICU Nursing Team and all Tanner front line workers through the Protect Tanner Heroes Fund at tanner.org/protecttannerheroes or by calling Tanner Foundation at 770-819-4438 (GIFT.). Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel will be assisting with the memorial service. www.martin-hightower.com

