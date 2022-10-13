Obituary and funeral service: Deanna ‘Dee’ Crawford, 65, of Loganville

Deanna “Dee” Crawford, age 65, of Loganville, Georgia, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a sudden onset of cancer. She is survived by her three devoted and loving children; Kimberly Crawford Smith (Wes), Tiffany Crawford Hale (Kyle) and Chad Crawford (Alex) all of Loganville, Georgia; nine beloved grandchildren, Avery, Cooper and Tanner Smith, Cohen, Leyton and Asher Hale, & Charlee, Canler and Colbie Crawford; sister, Debbi Merryman (Glenn) of Alto, GA; two brothers, Bill Nash of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Nash (Nancy) Granbury, TX; Kim, Tiffany and Chad’s father, Terry L. Crawford of Covington, GA; mother-in-law, Barbara Crawford of Covington, GA; sisters-in-law, Susan Mitchell (Larry) of Mansfield, GA and Linda Bates (Jeff) of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, Steve Crawford of Covington, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.

Dee was predeceased by her parents; William Roscoe Nash and Edna Chiles Harrison Nash; step-mother, Vienna Margaret Nash; three brothers, Ron Nash, Brent Nash and Barry Nash; and father-in-law, Raburn Crawford.

Dee was born on February 1, 1957 in Ashland, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Towers High School. She was a loyal and devoted employee of Divots Sportswear, golf apparel wholesaler, where she rose to the position of Vice President of Operations with over 30 years of dedicated service. Dee loved attending church, was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved watching her Hallmark movies. Dee’s greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She attended all the sporting events and dance recitals of her nine grandchildren and every moment was a delight, labor of love and meaningful for Dee to be there for her family. It’s hard to exactly explain Dee’s dedication to her family and career. Once she put her mind to something, it was going to be done to the best of her ability. This wonderful, kind and beloved lady will be deeply missed by her adoring family and the many friends that she made over the years. Rest well our sweet mother, grandmother, sister, family member and loyal friend.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held for Deanna “Dee” Crawford before her Service of Honor and Celebration.

The Worship Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Deanna “Dee” Crawford will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Church, 316 Campus, South Venue, 548 Christmas Ave. Hwy. 11N, Bethlehem, GA 30620 with Pastor Jason Britt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, as well as, a brief time after the service in the Foyer. Those desiring may make donations to Bethlehem Church or Children’s Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500 (847-634-6494) info@childrensheartfoundation.org in memory of Deanna Dee Crawford. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

