Obituary and funeral service: Deborah DeRonne Whitley, 69, of Walton County

Deborah DeRonne Whitley, age 69, a Walton County native, passed away on June 15, 2024, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. She was born on March 6, 1955 to Herschel and Barbara Glass.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Darrell Glass.



She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Michael Whitley. Daughter and Son-in-law, Brandi Whitley Jackson and Jody Jackson. Daughter and Son-in- law, Kimberly Whitley McCullers and Tommy McCullers. Grandsons, Tyler Jackson, Eli Jackson, and Reiker McCullers. Granddaughters, Holland McCullers and Sutton McCullers. Brother, Sammy Glass.



Deborah was a devout Christian and a loving wife, mama, and nana. She retired from the Walton County School System so that she could take care of all five of her grandchildren. She was often called Little Debbie, but she loved her family big and will be greatly missed.



There will be Visitation at Meadows Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 1025 Church in Monroe, Georgia on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 2:00 pm, with Reverend Tommy Fountain Sr. officiating, followed by a graveside service at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens in Monroe.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

