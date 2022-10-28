Obituary and funeral service: Deborah Parrish, 67, of Monroe

Deborah Parrish, age 67 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 at Eastview Cemetery, Pine Park Street, Monroe, GA 30655. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Effie Irene (McDaniel) Parrish. Deborah is survived by her son, Robert Michael Benton of Monroe; brother, Robert Parrish and Pamela Stafford of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.