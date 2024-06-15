Obituary and funeral service: Deborah S. Payne, 67, of Loganville

Deborah S. Payne, age 67 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10 AM – 12 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, followed by a celebration held in Debbie’s honor, from 1-4 PM at 419 Alp Lane, Lilburn, GA 30047.

Deborah worked for Alcon as an Executive Administrative Assistant for 36 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald S. and Gertrude Ione (Knuths) Smith, Jr. Surviving are her loving husband of 44 years, Tim J. Payne of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Nikki and Dustin Ferguson of Loganville, GA; brothers, Christopher Smith of TN, Doug Smith of Columbia, SC, and Geoff Smith of Hoschton, GA; sisters, Lindsay Leaman of SC, Jill Austin of Lilburn, GA, and Pierrie Smith of Norcross, GA; grandchildren, Kaden Lane Ferguson, Ty Patrick Ferguson, and Hannah Grace Ferguson; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to: Breakthrough T1D (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) at https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Deborah S. Payne please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

