Obituary and funeral service: Debra Williamson Scarborough, 65, of Monroe

Debra Williamson Scarborough, 65 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on October 20, 2022. Debra was born on January 4, 1957 in Kentucky to the late Eunice Graham Williamson and the late James Bright Williamson. Mrs. Scarborough was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Scarborough.

Surviving members of the family are, son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Amy Scarborough; sister, Kim White; grandchildren, Cory Scarborough and Corbin Scarborough.

Debra Scarborough was a devoted daughter, sister, mom, and grandmother. She was a hard worker with over 35 years in the grocery business. Where she meet the love of her life Bobby Scarborough. Who she was married to for 43 years. They had a son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren who they loved dearly. Debra loved cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by everyone who knew her!

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 5:00 -8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service will held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows with the Rev. Joseph Leach officiating. Interment will follow to Westlawn Cemetery.

