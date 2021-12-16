Obituary and funeral service: Dennis Ray Mills, 72, of Monroe

Dennis Ray Mills, age 72, of Monroe, GA passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Mills (Zalewski), Auburn Ga; Son in Law, Patrick Zalewski, granddaughter; Rachel Zalewski, grandsons Garrett and Caleb Zalewski. His son Kelly Ray Mills, daughter in law Kelly Ann Mills (Sullivan) , Monroe Ga; grandsons, Justin, Jacob, and Josh Mills. Brothers Howard and Jerry Mills and Sister Carolyn Bentley. He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur “Ott” Mills and Ida Lee Mills; brothers Claude and Joe Mills.

Dennis Ray Mills was born April 20th 1949 in Lawrenceville, Ga. He was a custom cabinet maker at Gloster Cabinet Shop.



Funeral service honoring the life of Dennis will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Dr. Howard Mills and Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18th from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm. Interment will be held on Monday, December 20th at 1:00pm at Gwinnett Memorial Park.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.