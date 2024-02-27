Obituary and funeral service; Dennis Wayne Peters, 57, formerly of Walton County

Our father, Dennis Wayne Peters, left this world on February 22nd, 2024 at the age of 57. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. We would love for you to join us and honor his life at The Cross Loganville in Loganville, GA at 3pm on Friday, March 1st, 2024.

Dennis was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) which is the highest achievement or rank attainable.

Dennis had a long career of serving the public. He served as a fire fighter in Social Circle, sheriff’s deputy in Walton County, and a police officer and K-9 handler for Snellville Police Department. In the later years of his life, he worked on the public safety team for Piedmont Rockdale.

Dennis enjoyed spending time on the lake with his boys. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and enjoyed visits to the gun range.

