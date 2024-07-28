Obituary and funeral service: Denver Clayton ‘Denny’ Lemaster, 85

Denver Clayton “Denny” Lemaster, born on February 25, 1939, in Corona, California, was a notable Major League Baseball pitcher. He made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Braves on July 15, 1962, and continued to play with the Braves through their transition to Atlanta until 1967. Lemaster was known for his left-handed pitching prowess, which included a notable performance in a game against Sandy Koufax where he nearly matched the Hall of Famer, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning.



Lemaster was an All-Star in 1967 and had a career record of 90 wins and 105 losses, with an ERA of 3.58 over 357 games. He pitched for the Houston Astros from 1968 to 1971 before briefly joining the Montreal Expos.



Lemaster passed away on July 24, 2024 at the age of 85. He is remembered for his significant contributions to baseball, including his strong pitching and memorable games.

After his baseball career ended, he was a custom home builder and Master Duck Carver.

He was preceded in death by his wife: the late Earlene Lemaster and sister: the late Lana Lemaster.

Surviving are wife: Barbara “Bunny” Lemaster; children, (Denise Lemaster, Dennis Lemaster “Linda”, Kim McLendon “Barry”, Kris Garner “Joel”; stepchildren Dan Reppert “Leah”, Matt Reppert “Kim”, Kelly Reppert; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2024 at The Cross Loganville with Pastor Tim Cash officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

