Obituary and funeral service: Derrick Atha, 44, of Monroe

Derrick Atha, age 44 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. David Poe and Senior Pastor Don Witzel, will officiate. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park.

Derrick was employed with Northeast Sales. He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Martha Atha of Lawrenceville; brother, Darrell Atha of Monroe; and girlfriend, Jamie Clay of Monroe.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606 or the American Diabetes Association, 225 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30303. The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 8 PM on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

