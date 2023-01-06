Obituary and funeral service: Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58, of Monroe

Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022. Michelle was born on February 6, 1964 to the late James Orell & Mary Nell Shore Mayfield.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Robert Schnabel; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Nina Schnabel of Chicago, IL; sister, Donna (Richard) Adcock of Monroe; nephews, Seth Adcock of Israel; Caleb (Trisha) Adcock of Tucson, Arizona; nieces, Hannah (Beau) Brooks of Monroe; Haley (Gilbert) Lucero of Monroe; four great-nephews and three great-nieces; as well as Luey and Rudy, her precious pups.

Michelle proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. Michelle was an inspiration to all that knew her, and she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was always there, with her big smile, infectious laughter to brighten the lives of those that she loved. Michelle had many friends and to know her was to love her. She will be deeply missed but she will never be forgotten.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Meadows Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Geoff Rushing officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in memory of Michelle to the Autoimmune Association at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=zTCaCC.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.