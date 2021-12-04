Obituary and funeral service: Diane Faye Reed Oxford, 72, of Jersey

Diane Faye Reed Oxford was born Feb 5, 1949, in Pekin, IL. She was the daughter of Hazel Marie Balding and Eldon Melbourne Reed, both of whom predeceased her.

Diane moved to Lake City, FL in 1966 and graduated from Columbia High School in 1967. Diane then attended the University of FL and graduated in 1971.

Diane married Clyde W. Oxford on Feb 23, 1974, in Lake City, FL and they were married for 47 years and lived in Jersey, Ga., where she passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2021.

Diane leaves behind two stepchildren, Jeanie (Brad) Stewart of Temple, Ga., and Robert (Karen) Oxford; two sisters, Michelle Abrajano and Suzanne Shan of Lake City, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Diane’s hobbies were playing her flute, drawing, riding, and showing her horses. She also loved doing commercials, music videos and had numerous small parts in films and the local theater group.

Diane worked for the Post Office in Social Circle, GA for 18 years, as a rural route carrier before retiring.

Visitation will be held on December 4, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Ga. A Memorial Service will follow.

