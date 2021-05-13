Obituary and funeral service: Diane Pettit, 74, of Loganville

Diane Pettit, age 74 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Sharon Baptist Church. Rev. Adam Herrington will officiate. Mrs. Pettit will lie in state at the church from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Pettit was born on November 5, 1946, in Atlanta to the late Woodrow and Lucille Ivey Rice. She retired from the Walton County School System, where she had worked in the lunchroom and was also a member of Sharon Baptist Church where she also sang in the choir. Her most favorite job was being a beloved “Nanny” to not only her grandchildren but to all those that knew her. Mrs. Pettit loved taking care of people and making sure they were fed. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pettit was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Clarence Vernon Pettit, and her son, Paul Anthony Pettit. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ryan & Kristy Pettit of Loganville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Pettit of Loganville; grandchildren, Emily Pettit of Miami, FL, Jared Pettit, Matthew Pettit, and Wyatt Pettit, all of Loganville; brothers & sisters-in-law, Tommy & Bonnie Rice and Bobby & Diana Rice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, 5690 Sharon Church Road, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.