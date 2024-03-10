Obituary and funeral service: Dixie Rose McDaniel, 5, of Loganville

Dixie Rose McDaniel, age 5, of Loganville, passed away on March 7, 2024. She was born in Gwinnett County on April 5, 2018 to Sarah Gaskill McDaniel and Taylor Ryan McDaniel.

Surviving are parents, Ryan and Sarah McDaniel; brother, Brayson Gaskill; grandparents, Tony and Dawn McDaniel, Diana Diller and Robert Gaskill.

A memorial service will be on Sunday March 10th at 4:00 PM at the Bold Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Whitley officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 10th from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM at the Bold Spring Baptist Church.

Please send all donations and flowers to the Bold Springs Baptist Church, 5018 Bold Springs Church Rd, Monroe, GA 30656.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

