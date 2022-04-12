Obituary and funeral service: Dolly Henson, 70, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Dolly Henson

Dolly Henson, age 70 of Monroe, passed away on April 8, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1951 to the late Onice Lee Stone and the late Julie Ann Young.

Surviving members of the family are husband, Otis Howard Henson; daughter, Callie Stephens; daughter and son-in-law, Leona Jane and Zackery Edwards; surrogate daughters, Shay Hoskie, Tonya Hoskie and Kimberly Stone; sister, Louise Angel; sister and brother-in-law, Myrtle Ann and Ronny Broach; brothers, B.H. Stone and Edward Stone; granddaughter, Taylor Stevens and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 12th at 3:00PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Chris Yancey, Reverend Mike Farmer, and Zackery Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Bostwick City Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.