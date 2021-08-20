Obituary and funeral service: Donald Cooper, 79, of Monroe

Donald Cooper 79 of Monroe, Georgia died August 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas (Guy) Cooper and Jewel Waldrop Cooper, daughter Penny Cooper Smith. He is survived by his son Todd Cooper of Monroe, Grandchildren Alison and Dan Caterer of Canada, Great Grandchildren Sienna, Sage, Penny, Lilly and Jaymes Caterer of Canada.

Donald worked as Civil Engineer for the Federal Government prior to his retirement. He is a member of Harmony Baptist Church of Monroe.

A grave side service will be held on August 22, 2021 at the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.