Obituary and funeral service: Donald Ward Burgess, 80, of Monroe

Donald Ward Burgess, age 80 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Widmer will officiate.

He was preceded in death by his parents, T.K and Jewel (Pentecost) Burgess and sister, Barbara Ellen Crane. Don is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Doris Jean Burgess of Monroe, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Stacy and Stephanie Burgess of Bethlehem, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Adrienne and Ryan Nunnally of Monroe, GA; brother and sister-in-law, John & Margaret Burgess of Helen, GA; grandchildren, Amber and Andrew Bir of Bethlehem, GA; Allie Burgess and Travis Trevors of Suwanee, GA; Makaela Nunnally and Kevin Sanders of Auburn. GA; and Kendall Nunnally of Monroe, GA; his niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to the Masonic children’s home in Macon, Georgia at https://masonichomeofgeorgia.com/donate. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

