Obituary and funeral service: Donna Edith Mackay, 84, of Loganville

Donna Edith Mackay, 84 of Loganville GA passed away December 27,2023. She was preceded in death by her father Wescott John Morris, her mother Barbara Joan Morris, her brother Wesley Robert Morris and her husband Hugh John Mackay. She is survived by her sons and their wives Grant & Kathy, Andrew & Margaret, her nieces Sharon & Penny Mackay, her grandsons Wes, Ian and Miller Mackay and her great niece Kayla Dowd.



She was born in Verdun, Quebec Canada and lived in Canada for 25 Years. Married Hugh Mackay in 1963. She loved to travel, and circumnavigated the globe visiting 5 continents. She served as an officer in the Atlanta chapter of the Canadian Women’s Club She was an avid reader and a longtime member of the Rivercliff Book Club. She was a friend to many and an active participant in the community at The Retreat. She was loved by all who knew her.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Funeral Service in Snellville, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hemophilia of Georgia at https://www.hog.org/ .



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

