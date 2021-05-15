Obituary and funeral service: Donna Pierson Watson, 72, of Monroe

Donna Pierson Watson, age 72 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 4:30 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Russ Butcher will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Donna was born on September 26, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Donald C. and Mary Louise Moore Pierson. Donna retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 ½ years of service. She was the owner of a ceramic business where she made beautiful artwork from scratch. Her specialty was making nostalgic Christmas trees. Donna was a member of the Red Hat Society where she was known as Donna Dahlin’. She was a recreational cheerleading coach and a clogging and basketball mom. She loved her poodles, Emmie and Booboo, and granddog, Athena, whose favorite thing in the world was to go to Mimi’s house. Donna loved her family and friends with her whole heart and was always thinking of others first and herself last. She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Paul Edward Watson; and siblings, Candy Pierson, Ima Butler, Sue Murray, and Bobby Pierson. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, LaPaula & Jerry Grise of Piqua, OH; daughter, Dawn Watson of Loganville; grandchildren, Madison Clark of Loganville, Katie Fyffe of Sidney, OH, and Dillon Fyffe of Tipp City, OH; siblings, Carolyn & Dale Butler and Donnie Pierson, all of Indianapolis, IN; brother-in-law, Larry Butler. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.