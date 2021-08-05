Obituary and funeral service: Doris Louise Palmer Dalton, 92, of Monroe

Doris Louise Palmer Dalton, age 92 of Monroe, passed away on August 2, 2021. She was born in Monroe, GA on June 23, 1929, to the late Theo Palmer and the late Florine Mayfield Palmer.

Surviving are, daughter and son in law, Judy and David Autry; grandchildren, Mark Autry, Kristi and Christopher Milam; great-grandchildren, Garrett and Victoria Autry, and Laurel Hubbard; great great-grandchild, Bowen Autry.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Billy Wellborn officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.