Obituary and funeral service: Doris Murphy Wooten, 88, of Monroe

Doris Murphy Wooten, age 88 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. William Whitfield will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Doris was retired and she was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years in 2013, Henry Sanford Wooten; son, Billy Hickman; parents, J.C. and Lucille (Whitfield) Murphy. Doris is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Jonathan Crumbley of Jasper, Deborah and Joel Christoph of Gainesville, Denise and Jerry White of Monroe; son, Gary Hickman of Gainesville; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Murphy of Carnesville, sisters, Evelyn Evanson of Carnesville, Betty Jean Evanson of Toccoa, Linda Gobel of North Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 1 PM till 3 PM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Doris Murphy Wooten please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.