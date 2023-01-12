Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, 98, of Loganville

Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, age 98 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Royster and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Dot was a longtime member of Bay Creek Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Loganville. She was a lunchroom manager with the Walton County Public School System prior to her retirement.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Byrd; parents, William Hiram and Dora Bell (Watson) Barrett; and brother, Charlie Floyd Barrett. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Molly Byrd and Jimmy and Phyllis Byrd, all of Loganville; grandchildren, Laura and Christopher Rhodes, Monica and Kevin Bell, Luann and Slate Long; great grandchildren, Brittany Rhodes, Zachary Rhodes, and Braden Bell; nieces, Joyce Conner and Vivian Bailey; nephew, Wayne Barrett; several cousins; numerous family and friends.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Bay Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Lenea Masters, 2739 Still Road, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.