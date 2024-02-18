Obituary and funeral service: Dorothy Viola Tinsley Hawkins, 96, of Monroe

Dorothy Viola Tinsley Hawkins, age 96, of Monroe, Georgia, formerly of Augusta, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024. Dorothy was the devoted wife of Leemon Edward “Ed” Hawkins for 44 years when he passed away in May 1993. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Ed, her son, Michael Steven Hawkins, her grandson, Charles L. Hinely, five sisters, four brothers, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.



Mrs. Hawkins grew up in Columbia, SC, where she met and married the love of her life, Ed. They met in March 1949, were engaged in June and married on September 30, 1949. They lived in Columbia, France, and later Augusta, GA, raising a family of four children. In 1993, after the death of her husband, Dorothy moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia, where she was an active member of Annistown Road Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday School Class, and later to Monroe, Georgia, where she was a member of Woodlake Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed crochet, especially crocheting baby blankets and sweaters for the Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton County, listening to hymns and Celtic music, reading her Bible, and watching TV game shows. She was a devoted Christian who loved her family, friends, church, and most importantly her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Hinely (Charles) of Monroe, Georgia; two sons, Edward C. Hawkins (Pamela) of Bolivia, North Carolina and Kenneth L. Hawkins (MaryBeth) of Tega Cay, South Carolina; five granddaughters, Rebecca E. Hinely, Heather H. Kite (Billy), Jamie H. Williams (Gary), Megan N. Hawkins, and Kamiryn Hawkins; 3 grandsons, John G. Hinely (Kimberly), Jeremy Hawkins, and Ryan Hawkins; fourteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Hawkins will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Woodlake Baptist Church with visitation at 11:30am followed by the celebration of life service at 1pm, officiated by Pastor Jerry Grey. Pallbearers for Mrs. Hawkins will be her grandsons John Hinely, Ryan Hawkins, and Jeremy Hawkins; grandsons-in-law Billy Kite and Gary Williams; and dear friend, Bobby Cook. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, February 23, 2024, at 1pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Mrs. Dorothy Hawkins’s memory to Woodlake Baptist Church Building Fund, 3940 Highway 138, Covington, GA 30014. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

