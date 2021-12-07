Obituary and funeral service: Dot Broach, 87, of Monroe

Dot Broach, age 87 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the Monroe Chapel Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Draper will officiate. Interment will follow at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Dot was a member of Campton United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orrin & Pauline (Palmer) Hataway; husband, Jones Alton Broach; son, Thomas Randall Broach. Dot is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ray & Pam Broach of Monroe; grandchildren, Shannon & Jill Broach of Monroe, Steven Broach of Monroe; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Lee, Luke and Lane; sister & brother-in-law, Linda & Thomas Parker of Monroe; sister-in-law, Joan Hataway of Winterville and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.