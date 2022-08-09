Obituary and funeral service: Douglas Lloyd Meister, 71, of Loganville

Douglas Lloyd Meister, 71, of Loganville, GA passed away August 5, 2022, after a lengthy battle of Dementia. Doug was born to Richard and Anne Meister on October 13, 1950, in Stamford, CT. He grew up in Erie and Fairview, PA and graduated from Rollins College in Satellite Beach, FL.



Doug will be remembered as the guy who could not sit still and always had a helping hand to give. He started his career working at a golf course and later became a draftsman and ultimately a mechanical engineer working at companies including White Westinghouse, Harris Corporation, Teledyne Brown, and Scientific Atlanta/Cisco. He also started three businesses with his wife: P&D Publishing Company, Gator Tators, and GavMar Properties. Throughout his work life he was able to obtain 27 U.S. and foreign patents, published a book, worked on the space station, met a U.S. President (while working on FEMA), and was trained as an emergency first responder. He went on missionary trips to help build churches and help after tornadoes in Greater Atlanta and Ringgold, GA.



Some of his hobbies included working on houses for Habitat for Humanity and single women, especially from our church. He was active in church as an usher and in the men’s group ROMEO and worked building sets for Journey to Bethlehem. He also coached 8 seasons of youth soccer and took flying lessons. He enjoyed looking at and working on automobiles and motorcycles, loved animals (especially dogs), eating out and traveling. He had traveled to all 50 states and 13 foreign countries.



He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia Meister as well as his children Scott Meister, Timothy (Christine) Meister, and Lisa (James) Smith; and 3 grandchildren, Mark McGuire, Gavin McGuire, and Erika Meister. Also, his brother Richard (Judith) Meister and his sisters-in-law Kathleen O’Lone and Maureen Adams.



The memorial service for Doug Meister will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Snellville United Methodist Church from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. The family asks in lieu of flowers that you consider a memorial donation in memory of Doug Meister to Snellville United Methodist Church, www.snellvilleumc.org or to your closest animal shelter.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.