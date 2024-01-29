Obituary and funeral service: Douglas Walter Kearnes, 66, of Walnut Grove

With humble acceptance of God’s sovereign will, the family of Douglas Walter Kearnes of Walnut Grove announce his passing on December 30, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Lynn Jenkins Kearnes, children Katherine Kennedy (Andrew), Emma Kearnes, Timothy Kearnes, and Molly Peacock (Seth), multiple grandchildren, and his siblings Marilynn Skinner, Deborah Kovacich (John), and Larry Kearnes (Judy). He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Kearnes, his brother Ronald Kearnes, and his brother-in-law William Skinner.



A drop-in visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at Christ Community Church (2350 GA-138, Monroe, GA 30655) from 1 to 3pm, immediately followed at 3pm by a celebration of life service.



“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.” – 2 Timothy 4:7-8

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Doug Kearnes please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

