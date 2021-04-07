Obituary and funeral service: Dr. Phillip Ronald Allen, 81, of Monroe

Our beloved father, Dr. Phillip Ronald Allen, 81, of Monroe, GA; fondly known as “Dr. Dad” by his children and “Paw-paw” by his grand and great-grandchildren, died peacefully at home Monday, April 5, 2021, due to inoperable lung cancer.

Dr. Phillip Ronald Allen was born at home in Youth Community, Walton County, Georgia, on December 27, 1939. As a teenager, he served in the Seabees from 1957 to 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Runa (Daniel), whom he knew since kindergarten, on July 29, 1959, and God blessed this union with five children.

Phillip was born again in 1964, and shortly after that surrendered to God’s calling him to preach and enrolled in Bible College. Five years later, Phillip answered God’s calling him into foreign missions and surrendered his life to carry the gospel to the people of Brazil. In May 1969, Phillip received his BA in Bible from Immanuel Bible College of Atlanta, GA, and his ThB in Theology a year later. And in 1997, he received his doctorate from Carolina University of Theology in Lincolnton, NC. He also had two other Masters Degrees; one in Christian Education and another in Christian Counseling/Psychology.

Throughout his life, Phillip practiced good stewardship and meticulously maintained accurate financial records, once asking his bank to correct a one-cent error on their part. And in time, he managed to give each of his children a car of their own. His passion was preaching the gospel to the Brazilian people, (and any Portuguese speaking peoples around the world). Two Sundays before his “presence with the Lord” (2Co. 5:8), he stood and preached at his home church, Victory Baptist Church of Loganville, Georgia, “Three Unchangeable Things” (Malachi 3:6); *The Word of God, *The Way to God, *The Will of God.

Dr. Dad’s favorite hobby was fruits, vegetables, and herbs gardening, and had a couple of small farms throughout his years with a variety of different animals as well. His favorite meal was churrasco, (shewhascu), a Brazilian rotisserie Buffett of a variety of meats. He spoke English and Portuguese fluently, and he taught himself Spanish and read entirely through Bible in each of those three languages.

Dr. Phillip Ronald Allen was the youngest of two sons born to Benjamin Franklin and Sadie (Needham) Allen, both deceased. His wife of sixty years, Charlotte Runa (Daniel) Allen also preceded him into eternity as well as two grandchildren; twins – Melissa and Sabrina Allen (1992). He is survived by five children and four in-laws; Renae and George Oakley, of Suwanee, GA; Scott and Donna, of Joinville, Brazil; Laura, of Monroe, GA; James and Soraia, of Joinville, Brazil; Andrew and Jacqueline, of Cumming, GA. A brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Glenda, of Resaca, GA. A sister-in-law, Brenda (Daniel) Brewster, of Bowden, GA. Twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

First visitation will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia on Friday, April 9th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and there will be a second visitation on Saturday, April 10th from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 10th at 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church in Loganville, Georgia, with Pastor Derik Lawrence and Dr. Dean Hamby officiating. Pallbearers were; VBC GET Team. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, Monroe, Georgia, with Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory in charge, https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.