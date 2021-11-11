Obituary and funeral service: Dr. Tolbert Moore, 92, of Loganville

Dr. Tolbert Moore, November 8. 2021, the old preacher man stands there in that city the city he has preached of so long, but he has never seen such a great congregation all gathered to welcome him home.

And he has never heard more beautiful singing that is coming from that heavenly band, he’s preached his last sermon he’s carried his last burden he’s at rest in that heavenly land).

Born Tolbert Samuel Moore February 3, 1929 in Loganville, GA

Preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty three years Nellie Mae (Burton) Moore his father Rev. Mac Samuel Moore his mother Ruby Drew Willie Grizzle Moore and his sister Sybil Moore Chandler.

He is survived by daughter Gloria June (Moore) Adams, Snellville, Ga son, David Tolbert Moore (Ellen), Lawrenceville, Ga., son Gary Samuel Moore (Helen) Nottingham, Pa and daughter, Cynthia Esther (Moore)Forrest (Rick), Stone Mountain, Ga. 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, he is survived by his Brother Preston Moore and Jim Moore (Suzanne) and sisters Mrs. Dovie (Moore) Heard and Mrs. Denise Westmorland (Ben)and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. Moore studied at Georgia State University and also attended Berry School in Mount Berry College, Rome, Georgia.

In his final years he was Pastor Emeritus of Galilean Baptist Church where he pastored for over 25 years. He pastored numerous churches including Corinth Baptist church and founded Lucerne Baptist church in Lilburn, Ga. and Shiloh Hills Baptist Church, Kennesaw, Ga.

He was founder and President of Gospel Preacher Association a unique mission organization with over fifty missionary families serving all over the world.

Dr. Moore was a well-travelled gospel preacher who made numerous trips to the Holy Land and multiple mission trips to Central and South America, Cuba, India, Western Europe and the land he loved so dearly Wales, UK.

Dr. Moore was an accomplished writer and penned several books and was the editor of The Eagle Magazine and worked with Dr John R. Rice and Dr Curtis Hutson on The Sword of the Lord.

He was a dedicated man who loved his family with all his heart and his greatest joy was making his children’s dreams come true at Christmas.

He is gone from this world but he is still IN HIS GRIP.

Funeral officiated by Dr Clarence Sexton at Corinth Baptist Church 3156 Langley Rd. Loganville, Ga 30052 on Friday November 12, 2021 at 11:00 am. Visitation Thursday November 11, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

