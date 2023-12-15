Obituary and funeral service: Dr. William Clark Britt, 83, of Loganville

Dr. William Clark Britt, of Loganville, Georgia, formerly of Snellville passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2023, at his home.



Clark Britt was born on April 22, 1940, in Snellville, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carol Newberry Britt on May 13, 2022. Also, his parents, William Clifford and Bernice Maddox Britt, sisters Martha Lou Jones, Helen Powell, and Laurie Britt.



He is survived by his loving children, Mike Britt (Sharon), Jan Bradley (Steve), and Tracy Nichols (David); six grandchildren: Michael Britt (Kayla), Anna Britt, Suzanne Wertz (Carter), Meredith Bradley, Austin Nichols, and Kailey Nichols; nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends. He also leaves behind his best buddy, Thunder.



Clark grew up in Snellville, Georgia and was a member of the first graduating class of South Gwinnett High School in 1958. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UGA in 1962 where he belonged to Sigma Pi fraternity and created lifelong bonds with all his brothers. He furthered his education by earning his masters and specialist degree from UGA and his Ph.D. in educational leadership at Georgia State.



Clark had a career in education in the Dekalb County School System starting as a teacher and coach at Gordon High School advancing to being the principal at Lithonia High School. He retired as associate superintendent. He briefly left the school system and worked for Ergon Energy Management.



Clark was a devoted member of the Northlake Kiwanis Club for many years, a leader and member of the Snellville Historical Society, and a member of South Gwinnett Alumni Association. Clark had many hobbies throughout the years. He enjoyed bird hunting, golfing, telling stories, and playing cards with his friends. Spending time with fraternity brothers at various locations were some of his favorite times. You could find Clark enjoying coffee and conversation with his friends at the “Cup and Saucer” in Loganville most mornings. Clark was a proud grandfather who loved his family dearly and will be missed by all those who loved him.



The Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Clark Britt will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with Rev. Dr. Ronny Spillers officiating and Austin Nichols, grandson Sharing Memories. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. till the hour of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Snellville Historical Society or South Gwinnett Alumni Association in memory of their loved one, Dr. W. Clark Britt.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

