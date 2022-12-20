Obituary and funeral service: Drexall ‘Butch’ Cordell, 73, of Social Circle

Drexall (Butch) Cordell, 73 years of age, of Social Circle, GA passed away on December 15, 2022. Butch was born on July 30, 1949 to the late Ruth Marie Hart and the late John Cordell.

Surviving members of the family are loving wife, Carol Jean (Cooper) Cordell; daughters, Jennifer Roberts (IL), Sandy Cordell (GA), Sara Mundorf (MO); sons and daughters-in-law, T.J. and Bernita Thomas (GA), Kevin and Angie Cordell (MO), Jason Thomas (GA), Jeff and Rhonda Daws (GA); sisters and brothers-in-law; Connie and Tom Kenny (MO), Carol and Steve Carpenter (IA), Leann and Larry May (NJ), Lora and Fred Robertson (Mo); brothers and sisters-in-law, Buddy and Vicki Brown (MO) , Steve and Debbie Cordell (MO), Errol and Sherri Cordell (MO), J.D. Cordell (MO); step-father, Dean Wright (MO); daughter-in-law, Min Jung Thomas (GA); twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.