Obituary and funeral service: Drue Willie Daniel Atha, 94, of Monroe

Drue Willie Daniel Atha, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on May 1, 2022. She was born on August 14, 1927 to the late Calvin Daniel and the late Lessie Peters Daniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Grady Paul Atha; her daughter, the late Shirley Wilbanks.

Surviving are sons and daughters in law, Ronnie and Lynn Atha, Randy and Sandra Atha; grandchildren, Ashley Wilbanks, Miriam Hancock, Emily Carnes, Elyse Bower, and Morgan Waters; and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 5th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.