Obituary and funeral service: Earl Tony Lee, 78, of Good Hope

Earl Tony Lee, age 78 of Good Hope, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and masonic services by Fergus Lodge #135 F&AM. The family will receive friends before the service from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Earl was the retired owner & operator of Lee’s Collision and a member of Fergus Lodge #135 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy T. & Ruby Elizabeth Lee and wife, Linda McEntire Lee. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Kyle and Tanya Lee of Good Hope; daughter & son-in-law, Christy and Jimmy Cofer of Good Hope; grandchildren, Brady Cofer, Colt Cofer, Savannah Harris and Ashley Harris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fergus Lodge #135 F&AM, 166 Rock Street, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.