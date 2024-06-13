Obituary and funeral service: Earl Wayne Pickeral, 83, of Monroe

Earl Wayne Pickeral, age 83, of Monroe passed away on June 9, 2024. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Virginia to the late Mabel McMinnis Pickeral and the late Earl Newman Pickeral. Wayne passed away peacefully June 9, 2024.



Wayne will be remembered as a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, friend to many, and servant of the Lord. Wayne met the love of his life while still in high school. They shared 65 years of marriage and loved entertaining and traveling together.



Wayne retired from Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation (The Williams Companies) as a Senior Safety Engineer after 43 years. He was a member of the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge and a past president of the Monroe Rotary Club. Wayne served several years on the Monroe Library board and the McDaniel-Tichenor House board and was a member of the Monroe Golf & Country Club. Wayne was a long-time member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, serving as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and past Senior Warden of the Church Vestry.



In his earlier years, Wayne enjoyed playing tennis, running with his “running buddies”, scuba diving and traveling. He was a true southern gentleman with a beautiful Virginia accent and enjoyed trading interesting stories with family and friends.



Surviving are wife: Carolyn Pickeral; daughter: Sara Thomas (Robbie); brother: Bennie Pickeral (Martha); grandchildren: Victoria Thomas McDaniel (Taylor), Savannah Thomas VanGalder (Tommy); great grandchildren: Ellis McDaniel, Adeliza McDaniel, Esmae McDaniel, Freya McDaniel, Emmett VanGalder.



Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2024 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church with Father Richard Bardusch officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall of the Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe would be appreciated.



Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Please deliver all flowers to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

