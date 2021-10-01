Obituary and funeral service: Earnest Todd Brown, 56, of Loganville

Earnest Todd Brown, age 56 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Gum Creek Baptist Church, Center Hill Church Road, Loganville, GA. Rev. Dennis Moon will officiate. Interment will follow at Gum Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

If you met Todd once you loved him. He was a man of few words but the words he said had impact. You could always depend on him to help with anything you needed unless it was Halloween season because decorating for Halloween was an obsession! Google Earth even captured it on Satellite one year. Todd loved KliKlok and a special group of friends who made work fun. Sometimes too much fun. We often wondered if they ever got any work done. Todd loved anything mechanical and could create amazing things from a pile of metal. If you were lucky enough to be a part of Todd’s Snapchat family, you know he was a SnapChat Filter Junkie. You would get crazy filter pictures from him constantly.

The most important thing in Todd’s life was his family. Todd was a momma’s boy. He LOVED his momma and would move Heaven and Earth for her. Todd loved his brothers, Steve and Mike, and knew he could count on them for anything. All he had to do was say the word and the Brown crew would be there to help. He relied on his sister, Pam, for a different kind of help. Pam knew she would get the call – what can I get Anita for Christmas/Birthday/Anniversary and if she didn’t want Anita to get more Bath & Body Works lotions that she will never use, she better come up with something.

His wife, Anita, was the love of his life and the perfect match for his crazy sense of humor. She indulged and enjoyed his fascinations with scary movies and Halloween. They were a couple who could have complete conversations quoting nothing but one liners from parody movies. The perfect date night was, MOVIE NIGHT, sitting in the back yard around the fire watching scary movies on the BIG SCREEN.

Then there is Matthew, Todd didn’t have to be a dad, he chose to be. He was so proud of Matthew and supporting him in whatever he chose to pursue. Whether it was chasing him around the cross country course cheering him on or working on the Big Red Truck, Todd was always an involved dad. He was so proud when Matthew decided to serve his Country and became a Marine. Todd jumped in to help when Matthew moved into the welding profession. Todd dedicated his evenings to teaching Matthew to weld and was happy to have another connection with his son. Todd was one proud POPS.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Bud Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita Brown of Loganville, GA; son, Matthew Brown of Loganville, GA; mother, Betty Brown of Loganville, GA; brother, Steven Brown of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Michelle Brown of Loganville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Jeff Robertson of Loganville, GA; nieces and nephews, Heath, Hugh, Hope, Heather, Hayden and Teddy; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

