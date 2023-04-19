Obituary and funeral service: Earnest Todd White, 51, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Todd White

Earnest Todd White, age 51 of Monroe, passed away on April 17, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1971 to Winston Gerald White and the late Ann Janene Meeks White. He was preceded in death by his son, the late A.J. White.

Surviving are wife, Tressa Pause White; daughters, Marissa White and Mylee White; father, Gerald White; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Cindy White; grandchild, Violet White.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday April 20th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Mark White and Ryan White officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 20th from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.