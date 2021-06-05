Obituary and funeral service: Eddie Francis Adair, 87, of Loganville

Eddie Francis Adair, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on July 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM.

Eddie served his country honorably in the United States Army. After retirement as a Special Agent from US Immigration and Naturalization Service, he served as a Sergeant for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Stroup; granddaughter, Hannah Stroup; and parents, Ernest and Jean Adair He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jerri Adair of Loganville; children, John Adair of Clearwater, FL, Kristina Adair of Carrollton, GA, Linda Adair of Sarasota, FL, Tammy Petty (Jack) of Dacula, GA, Chris Fricks of Rome, GA, Barry Stroup of Emerson, GA. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.