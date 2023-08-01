Obituary and funeral service: Edward Lee Aycock, Sr. 70, of Loganville

Edward Lee Aycock, Sr., 70, of Loganville, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Piedmont Walton Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1953 in Americus, GA, and loved fishing, golfing, and spending time with family. He could usually be found smoking a cigar while listening to Elvis or The Beatles on the way to a Georgia Tech football game.



Ed is survived by his significant other, Carol Heupel; two sons, Lee of Columbus, GA and Zach of Charlotte, NC, and one grandchild, Sophie, also of Columbus, GA.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Hazel Aycock, and his older brother, Tom.



A small graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Americus, GA on Saturday, August 5th at 11am. Attendees are invited to dress casual.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.