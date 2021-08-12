Obituary and funeral service: Edwin Hutchens ‘Ed’ Wages, 92, of Loganville

Edwin Hutchens “Ed” Wages, age 92 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was born on January 29, 1929 and raised in Buford, GA. Mr. Ed was a loving & devoted husband, father, grandfather “PaPa” & great grandfather who will be greatly missed by anyone whose life he touched.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Chris Gaddis and Preacher Charles Harris will officiate. Interment will follow at Hog Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery in Dacula, where Ed was the oldest member and previously served many positions as Sunday school teacher, working with the youth, and his faithful nursing home ministries. His work career entailed employment at National Blank Book, Equipment Sales & Service, Nash Chevrolet, Gwinnett County Board of Education, and then retiring from Arrington & Blount Ford as Service Advisor/Supervisor. Mr. Ed’s passion was his faith, family and farm which he purchased at the age of 22. Ed, Kat and their family worked hard together raising fresh vegetables, bailing hay, splitting wood, and breeding, raising and showing registered Black Angus cattle. It was hard work but brought much pleasure, treasured memories, and the bond of this close knit loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy S. & Ellice M. Wages; and his loving wife of 63 years, Kathleen Knight Wages. Mr. Ed is survived by his children, Michael D. & Marcia Wages of Social Circle, Mitchell G. & Lori Wages of Loganville, Kathy and David “Bo” Hinton of Dacula; sister-in-law, Betty Knight of Lawrenceville grandchildren, Anna and Charles Harris, Clint Hinton, Taylor and Shelby Wages; great granddaughter, Tori Harris; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, neighbors & special caregiver, Barbara Edwards. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Atlanta LLC, 1957 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 500, Tucker, GA 30084.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks and gratitude to the entire staff at Crossroads for the loving & dignified care bestowed upon their father. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edwin Hutchens “Ed” Wages please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.