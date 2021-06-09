Obituary and funeral service: Elaine Peters, 69, of Social Circle

Elaine Peters, age 69 of Social Circle, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Willow Springs Baptist Church, 1825 Willow Springs Church Rd. Social Circle, GA 30025. Rev. Clint Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Springs Church Cemetery in Social Circle.

Elaine was born on October 22, 1951, to the late Charles Franklin & Hazel (Durden) Foster. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim David Peters. Elaine is survived by her son, Charles Astin of Athens; daughter & son-in-law, Regina & Jason Mote of Good Hope; son & daughter-in-law, Jason & Melissa Peters of Social Circle, daughter & son-in-law, Michelle & Kevin Harris of Social Circle; grandchildren, Kera Astin, J.C. Astin, Matthew Bridges, Chasity Tilson, Kati Bridges, Austin Bridges, Brayden Peters, Tyler Harris, Kyle Harris, Kolton Harris; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Nellon, Malachi Tilson, Haisley Tilson, Jacory Edmundson, Macie Harris; sisters, Donna Foster of Social Circle and Janice Laird of Social Circle.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.