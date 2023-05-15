Obituary and funeral service: Elaine Robertson Huneycutt, 83, of Charlotte (formerly of Social Circle)

Elaine Robertson Huneycutt, 83, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on January 28, 2023 in Charlotte. She was born on October 25, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Laurie Frances Cowan Robertson and Robert H. Robertson. Elaine grew up in Social Circle, Georgia, where she graduated from Social Circle High School in 1957 and completed her freshman year at West Georgia College.

In August of 1959, Elaine married the love of her life, Hollis “Dean” Huneycutt who passed away on April 8, 2000. Together they had one beautiful and loving daughter Holly Huneycutt Mahfoze. Elaine retired from Trust Company Bank/SunTrust Bank (now Truist) after 42 years, serving most of those years in the Executive Office as an administrative assistant.

In her free time, Elaine loved to work crossword puzzles and read, but spending time with her family was most important. Elaine could not have been prouder when her daughter Holly met her husband, Mohamed Mahfoze who became an instant part of the family.

In addition to Holly and Mohamed, Elaine is survived by sister Sandra Killebrew, nephew Alan Killebrew (Donna), nephew Rob Killebrew (Laura), in addition to many beloved cousins.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents and brothers, John E. Robertson and R. Leonard Robertson.

A visitation and memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Social Circle, Georgia beginning at 11am on Saturday, May 20, 2023. There will be a short graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine’s memory to First Baptist Church of Social Circle, GA or Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.