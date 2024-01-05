Obituary and funeral service: Eleanor Emmaline Martin-Brooks, 83, of Loganville

Eleanor Emmaline Martin-Brooks, age 83 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, December 30th, 2023. A Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Cecil Morris and held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 7th, 2024, in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, GA. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville. The family will receive family & friends for visitation on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.



Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a truly selfless, precious lady and loved everyone with her whole heart and soul. She was a faithful member of Jersey Baptist Church of Jersey, GA. She retired from Rockdale Hospital as a dedicated CNA of over 10 years and prior as a caregiver at Snellville Nursing & Rehabilitation.



Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Malvin & Gladys Skelton; late husband, James Harold Martin; sister, Sandra Collins; 6-month-old daughter, Elizabeth Martin. She is survived by her husband, William Charles Brooks; sister, Thelma Page; brother & sister-in-law, Larry & Lynn Skelton; her children, daughter & son-in-law, David & Betty Martin; son, James R Martin; son & daughter-in-law, David & Tina Martin; daughter & son-in-law, Lisa & Andy Johnson; son-in-law & daughter-in-law, Allen & Amber Brooks; her grandchildren, Tyler Williamson, Wade Johnson, Jeremy & Jennifer Shelton, Jennifer & JP Dunn, Melanie Dale, Adam Hardin, Windy & Russell Knight; her great grandchildren, Cameron Shelton, Chase Dunn, Emma Yeomans, Caitlin Dale, Brandon Knight, Beatty Brooks, Lucas Brooks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

