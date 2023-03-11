Obituary and funeral service: Eleanor Witcher, 82, of Monroe

Eleanor Witcher, age 82, of Monroe, passed away on March 9, 2023. She was born December 6, 1940 to the late Agnes Adcock Hester and late Lamar Hester. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Joseph Witcher.

Surviving are daughters: Julie & Marshall Mobley, Lori & Elbert Ray; son: Joey & Cindy Witcher; sister: Peggy Betancourt; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Bethel Baptist with the Rev. Tom Etterlee officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.