Obituary and funeral service: Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Robison Bonner, 96, of Monroe

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Robison Bonner passed away peacefully on January 10th, 2024, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on July 29th, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Melrose Gregory Bonner, Jr., her parents, Ben and Lorena Robison, and an infant sister, Mae Jane Robison.

Betty was born and raised in Monroe, Walton County, Georgia. She graduated from Monroe Area High School and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She received a bachelor’s degree in business education. She was a long-time member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia, and more recently at Sunrise Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.

She is survived by her daughter Patti (Michael) Greene and son Greg (Robbin) Bonner. Five grandchildren: Andrew (Michelle) Greene, Sara Kate (Tom) Miller, Ben (Molly) Bonner, Hailee (Sean) Sanders, Tommy (Samantha) Bonner, and eleven great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being around others, whether it be family reunions in Good Hope, traveling with her husband and their GE family, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren on her lap, or playing cards and having lunch with her girlfriends.

She was able to remain at her home with the help of many caregivers until she moved to the Fountainview Center for Alzheimer’s. Special thanks to the staff at Fountainview for the love and excellent care they provided. Thanks also to Gerrie Thomas, RN, from Metta Johnson and Associates, who walked this road with us. A special thanks to Crossroads Hospice. A private burial service will be held, and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

